Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 244,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669,654. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

