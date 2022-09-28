Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.31. 91,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.92.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

