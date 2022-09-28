Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 2,010,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

