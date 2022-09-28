Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,057 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.1% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,775 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 244,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.