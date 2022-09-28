Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

ADP stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.49. 51,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

