Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.60. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

