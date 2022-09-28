Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $328,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

LOW stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.58. The company had a trading volume of 171,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.