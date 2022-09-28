LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.61

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.45. LSI Industries shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 105,316 shares traded.

LSI Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

