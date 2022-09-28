Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Lifted by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 279,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

LUMN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 579,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,271,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.