Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXAW) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LUXAW stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,771. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.47.

