Lympo (LYM) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Lympo (LYM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $224,497.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lympo launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data.LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class.Telegram”

