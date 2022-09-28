Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Buys A$40,065.00 in Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Guthrie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.01 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,065.00 ($28,017.48).

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

