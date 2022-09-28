Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in September

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Stock Performance
Shares of CNONF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
