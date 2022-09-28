Lyra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $142,611.00 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Lyra has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lyra has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges.

About Lyra

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

