Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,105. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

