Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. 91,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,720. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

