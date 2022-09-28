Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,857. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.