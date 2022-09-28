Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 844.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,973. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

