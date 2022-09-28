Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 1,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.