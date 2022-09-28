MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.79. 63,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 499,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 13.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 566,717 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 362.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 497,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MAG Silver by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

