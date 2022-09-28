Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,748 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 9.3% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $28,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

