Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.81%.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGYR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

