MAI Capital Management Acquires 281 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.