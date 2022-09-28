MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

T stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

