MAI Capital Management Has $4.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day moving average is $187.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $165.06 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.