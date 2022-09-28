MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after buying an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

