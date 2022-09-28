MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $335.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.08 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

