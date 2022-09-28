MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,208 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

