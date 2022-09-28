MAI Capital Management Sells 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $127.26 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

