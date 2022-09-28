MAI Capital Management Sells 4,306 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.