Maker Price Hits $714.06 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $714.06 or 0.03681293 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $698.09 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com/en.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

