Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 1,041.0% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita Price Performance

MKTAY traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. 195,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,592. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

About Makita

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Makita had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.