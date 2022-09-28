Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Mandiant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 334,307.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $446,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $3,932,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $5,020,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. Analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

