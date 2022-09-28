Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Down 2.3%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60). 8,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 24,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.66).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 252.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock has a market cap of £94.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,687.50.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

