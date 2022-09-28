Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. 87,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,306% from the average session volume of 6,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mapfre from €1.60 ($1.63) to €1.52 ($1.55) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.
