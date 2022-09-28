Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Shares of MPC traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 152,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

