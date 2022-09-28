Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWCGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marketing Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MWWC remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,851,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,249,455. Marketing Worldwide has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Get Rating

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

