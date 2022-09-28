Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marketing Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MWWC remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,851,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,249,455. Marketing Worldwide has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marketing Worldwide (MWWC)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.