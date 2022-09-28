Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marketing Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MWWC remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,851,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,249,455. Marketing Worldwide has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Marketing Worldwide alerts:

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.