Marks Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.