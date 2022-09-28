Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 45056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Marlin Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marlin Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marlin Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Marlin Technology by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,913,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 502,746 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

