Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $114.00 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005830 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $114.00 million and $15.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network launched on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/MaskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

