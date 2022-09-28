MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.16

Shares of MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 164100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
MassRoots Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.
About MassRoots
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MassRoots (MSRT)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.