Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.63

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.63 and last traded at C$25.07, with a volume of 8614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

