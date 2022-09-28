MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,509 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 296,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,273. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

