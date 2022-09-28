MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. 1,472,193 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.