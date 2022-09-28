MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $548,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,334 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.