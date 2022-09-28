MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

