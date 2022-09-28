MBE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 15.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $174.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Further Reading

