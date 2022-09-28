McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.45. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.