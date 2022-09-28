MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,206,000 after buying an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,963,000 after buying an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after buying an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,693,000 after buying an additional 301,075 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.