MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,870 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

